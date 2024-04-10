Raymond James Comments on DRI Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DHT)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Raymond James also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.46 EPS.
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.55 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
