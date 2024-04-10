Raymond James Weighs in on BlackBerry Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in BlackBerry by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

