Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.26

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1541965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Ready Capital Trading Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,011 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,317 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

