Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 332,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 491,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on REAX shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REAX

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.