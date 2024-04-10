Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 3.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.31 and last traded at $52.54. Approximately 1,681,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,907,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

