Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/10/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $610.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $665.00 to $595.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $630.00 to $610.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $575.00 to $630.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $583.00 to $612.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $635.00 to $665.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $575.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $656.00 to $635.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $540.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $505.00 to $565.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $530.00 to $540.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $525.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $595.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $587.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $574.00 to $627.00.

3/5/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $575.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $448.28. 605,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 631,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,417,000 after purchasing an additional 506,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $207,721,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

