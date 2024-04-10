Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Macy’s (M)

Macy’s (NYSE: M) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2024 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2024 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2024 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2024 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

2/28/2024 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2024 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

