Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2701 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RBGLY opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,978.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.