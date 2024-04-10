Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2701 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of RBGLY opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,978.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
