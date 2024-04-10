Record (LON:REC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.00

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 535846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.74).

Record Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.45. The company has a market cap of £115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

