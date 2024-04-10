Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Holdings Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334,607 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Redwood Trust worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,898 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

