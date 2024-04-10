RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Trading 1.7% Higher

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $224.33 and last traded at $224.17. Approximately 17,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 361,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

