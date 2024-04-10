Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DIAGNOS Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIAGNOS in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

CVE:ADK opened at C$0.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. DIAGNOS has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.59.

DIAGNOS ( CVE:ADK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million.

In other news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$240,000.00. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

