Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Evolution Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,454 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 217,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,666,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 104,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

