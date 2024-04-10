Research Analysts Offer Predictions for biote Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for biote in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for biote’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get biote alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTMD. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, biote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

biote Stock Performance

biote stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. biote has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $452.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. biote had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in biote by 1,428.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in biote by 9,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

biote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.