Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.46%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

