Research Analysts Set Expectations for VolitionRx Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

VolitionRx Stock Up 4.1 %

VNRX stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.