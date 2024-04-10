Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up to $32.99

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $33.98. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 515,814 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $92,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,083.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $325,414. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

