RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $272.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.96 and its 200-day moving average is $236.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $274.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.