RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Silver Soars: Here’s How to Gain Exposure
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.