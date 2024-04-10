RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $288.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

