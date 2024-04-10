RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $85,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $27,418,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $10,112,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $288.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.06. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

