Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of RYTM opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $81,899.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

