Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

RYTM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $735,599.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $735,599.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,355 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 111,033 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 260,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

