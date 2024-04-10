Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 3%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 1,349,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,589,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 625.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 8,289,169 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,619 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 990,591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $2,728,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 441,608 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

See Also

