Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 64,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 112,589 shares.The stock last traded at $29.05 and had previously closed at $28.57.

Specifically, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $426,006.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,214,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,510,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 16,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $375,566.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,198,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,290,235.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $426,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,214,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,510,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,661 shares of company stock worth $1,962,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $595.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

