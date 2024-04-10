Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 64,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 112,589 shares.The stock last traded at $29.05 and had previously closed at $28.57.

Specifically, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,367 shares in the company, valued at $51,198,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,510,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $25,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,198,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,661 shares of company stock worth $1,962,144. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $595.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

