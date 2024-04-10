Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,262.86 ($79.27).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.21) to GBX 5,900 ($74.67) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,251 ($66.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,910 ($74.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,305.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.58) per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,002.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($66.02), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($260,040.80). 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.