Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.31. 10,157,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 41,917,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

