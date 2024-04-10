Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 3.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 11,510,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 42,325,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

