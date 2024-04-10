Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.66

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 2170545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

