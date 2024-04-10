Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 101,877 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCI

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.