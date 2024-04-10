Rollbit Coin (RLB) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $333.11 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,816,182,174 with 3,296,951,621 in circulation. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.11753727 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,740,488.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.