Roth Capital Comments on Kura Sushi USA, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Friday, April 5th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $115.70 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.49 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

