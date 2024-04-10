Roth Capital Comments on The Allstate Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Allstate Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $168.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

