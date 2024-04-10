Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.21.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
