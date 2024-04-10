RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 144,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 76,968 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $19.28.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

Institutional Trading of RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

