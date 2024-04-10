RPC (NYSE:RES) PT Raised to $8.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

RPC Trading Up 0.8 %

RES opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RPC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of RPC by 84.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

