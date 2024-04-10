RPC (NYSE:RES) PT Raised to $8.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.
RPC Trading Up 0.8 %
RES opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.
RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RPC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RPC
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.