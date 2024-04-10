RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $100.62. 1,153,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

