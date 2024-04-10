S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,600 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Down 0.6 %

MPLX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mplx

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.