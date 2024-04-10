S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,187 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.