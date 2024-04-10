S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 891,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,682. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

