S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. 454,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $130.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

