S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $26.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $774.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,433. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $848.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.