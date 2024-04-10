S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $236,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $9.00 on Wednesday, hitting $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 217,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $200.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.