S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in American Tower by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $3,906,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $11.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.73. 1,840,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.21. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

