S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.89. 488,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.