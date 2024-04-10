S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 3.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,849. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

