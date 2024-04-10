S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,182 shares of company stock worth $9,809,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COST traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $719.41. The company had a trading volume of 987,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,742. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

