S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $471.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.68. The stock has a market cap of $440.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

