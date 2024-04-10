S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 1.3 %

LIN traded down $5.86 on Wednesday, reaching $452.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,991. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

